Little Laureates Provides a Nursery Online Class for Children in India

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2021 -- Little Laureates was established in 2012 and is one of India's first virtual digital preschools. Their learning management focuses on participatory learning via live classroom teaching, videos, games, whiteboard, and much more. With the advent of Covid 19, where people have been forced to stay at home, they have brought about changes in their curriculum by incorporating modern approaches that include launching digitally-enabled virtual classes for future generations of the world.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Little Laureates commented, "We have created a learning atmosphere where children play, learn and grow. We have specially designed and incorporated thousands of interactive videos and games in our curriculum as a time-tested blend of global teaching methods and new awareness into the Montessori and Kindergarten space. Children can get other benefits from us: a circle of learning and scaffolding, moving from literacy to fluency, and a balanced global view of learning".



Little Laureates was established to amplify the pan India digital presence, and they are one of the first-ever virtual digital preschools. Those who want to open a preschool franchise in India with Little Laureates have to be recognized in education, and at Little Laureates, they offer a 50% return on investment. Some other benefits of investing with the company include: positive work environment, having a thorough recruitment process that hires the best teachers, and top-notch facilities for academic excellence, administrative feedback, and security. Those looking for the best preschool franchise in India to invest in can also contact Pre-school their website.



The spokesperson of Little Laureates further commented, "We have a parent's section on our learning platform where they will be able to view their ward's progress and development. Some of the key areas where they can keep a check on are: payment of fees, attendance of students, and progress of the student academically, and student's schedule for the day/week. Parents can also on the platform connect with teachers. Our teacher's platform enables our well-trained and dedicated teachers to conduct virtual classes with ease. They can also create unique worksheets for individual students based on their aptitude".



Little Laureates offers children more than just learning how to read, write, and recite, as they focus on helping them communicate and collaborate by creative thinking. They are also available on social media platforms, and as such, parents can follow them to know more about their offers. In addition, people looking for a preschool franchise in India can contact Little Laureates via their website.



About Little Laureates

Little Laureates is a well-known pre-primary education brand of Nalanda learning systems that serves both urban and semi-urban India. They have an online program that caters to three pre-primary classes: the junior KG, senior KG, and Nursery. With the global pandemic still raging, all their preschoolers have been placed on an end-end curriculum through their virtual platform. Parents interested can also get to know how the Little Laureates' nursery online class in India works.



Contact Information:

Little Laureates



Corporate Office

AD-46, Salt Lake, Sector 1, Kolkata-700064 ph.

Phone:+91-33-40030971/72

Email: info@littlelauretes.com

Web: https://littlelaureates.com/