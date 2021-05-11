Little Laureates Provides Dynamic and Interactive Learning Programs

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- Little Laureates is a pre-primary education initiative by Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd. It was founded in 2012. The preschool takes immense in having India's first virtual digital preschool. Their advanced learning management focuses on interactive learning through videos, teaching, whiteboard, games, and many more. The preschool typically has over 2,000 students from all over India. They aim to provide opportunities for children to get a social, cultural global view of learning, a circle of learning and scaffolding, move from literacy to fluency, and many more.



Speaking about the advantages of online learning, the company spokesperson said, "The online education system has revolutionized the education system, including the junior school education system. Nowadays, many children are getting indulged in online classes, which is usually fun for them to attend interactive learning. Moreover, online learning allows one to learn whatever he or she wants to. Moreover, it is a comfortable option for children. This is because one needs to sit in front of his or her personal computer or smartphone."



Want to enroll in best preschools in India? Little Laureates is among the most prominent online preschool brands, with its presence in semi-urban and urban India. They have brought change to the teaching methods by incorporating modern approaches in their curriculum. The preschool takes pride in being the first preschool to launch its digitally enabled online classes for preschoolers in India. Thus, they make it easy for children to continue learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The preschool is committed to providing a child with a holistic learning experience.



Offering tips for choosing the best preschool, the company spokesperson said, "Preschools typically contribute to the overall development of the children. In India, they are often referred to as playschools or nursery schools. The playschools act as a foundation for learning in a child's life. To select the best preschool, clients should go online and look for reviews, ask their friends and family for recommendations, and check into the school's fee structure and teacher credentials. They should also learn about the philosophies used by the school."



Little Laureates is the best preschool franchise in India. It was established in the country to enhance the pan India digital presence. Over the years, the preschool has grown to become the most essential and top preschool franchise in Kolkata. They always strive to establish the best plan in PAN India. The preschool emphasizes incorporating the perfect balance of the theoretical and the practical knowledge base. They aim to teach critical thinking, cultural consciousness, corporeal connectivity, creativity, and many more to the young minds of their students.



