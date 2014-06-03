Little Obsessed Announces June Specials

Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- With June, many individuals are preparing for a number of special dates in the coming weeks. There are upcoming graduations, preparations for July 4th weekend, as well as Father’s Day; all of which can add flair by purchasing a special little gift for the celebration. Just a couple weeks away from Father’s Day, Little Obsessed, a platform that has numerous items at affordable prices, is proud to announce they are now offering June specials for the convenience of their valued clientele. Throughout the month of June, customers can take advantage of 10 percent off their purchase by entering the coupon code ‘DAD10’ at checkout.



No matter the interests of the recipient or customer, Little Obsessed has a variety of unique and decorative items that make it fun and easy to buy gifts for him online. For the father, family members can browse from tool kits, kitchen and grill supplies, electronic accessories, and a variety of desk items that are perfect for staying occupied during conference calls and virtual meetings at the office.



Though the coupon code ‘DAD10’ has a focus on Father’s Day, their books, keychains, and housewarming gifts for those preparing for college will make a special graduation gift while receiving 10 percent off. If the graduate is traveling far to their school, the selection of travel books and puzzle books are inexpensive and thoughtful.



Now is the time to buy party favors online for July 4th weekend. Celebrate the birth of the country by providing guests at a barbecue or party with flag plates, mini condiment containers, or mini firecracker torches that come in red, white, and blue.



With the varying levels of interests and personalities, Little Obsessed has items that will put a smile on anyone’s face. For every occasion, orders that have a total of $75 or more will ship free. As many individuals wait until the last minute to find the perfect gift for the father or graduate in their life, all items will ship within three business days for complete satisfaction. Visit the website to find a gift that stands out.



About Little Obsessed

Founded in 2013, Little Obsessed is a store providing their valued clientele with the little things that make all the difference. Launched and owned by Susan Natale, who has an obsession for little things, the goal of the company is to deliver quality small sized products that can be used or put on display in various environments. Making the perfect gift, their selection of home decorations are extremely affordable and fun for the whole family. When making a purchase of a cute item for the home, Little Obsessed accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and PayPal payments.



For more information, please visit http://www.littleobsessed.com/.