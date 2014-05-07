Little Obsessed Announces Mother's Day Promotion This May

Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Since the month of Mothers Day is here, many individuals are trying to find a little something special to show their appreciation for the constant support and encouragement that mothers notoriously provide their children. Little things speak volumes for mothers, and Little Obsessed is proud to announce their Mother’s Day promotion for 2014. Until May 31, customers will receive 10 percent off their entire purchase when entering the promotional code MOM10 at checkout. With the variety of items in their inventory, all sons and daughters will find an affordable gift that catches their eye.



A store that offers individuals a platform to buy party favors online, as well as picnic and party supplies, Little Obsessed specializes in providing petite items that are useful and fun. While everyone has a different personality and different interests, there are products that are perfect for all women. Whether a picture frame, beautiful candles, stackable mini dishes, silk roses, perfectly suited key chains, or decorative items to place around the house, the opportunities are endless for that special little gift this year. When having difficulty deciding what item to purchase, there are a number of low priced gift basket fillers that can be selected from their huge inventory of small, thoughtful gifts. From the cook to the decorator to the bookworm or arts and crafts connoisseur, individuals will find it all on the website.



When time is running out, customers can rely on Little Obsessed for prompt shipping in order to have the gift in time for the special day. Items ship within three business days, and customers are afforded the ability to shop in the comfort of their own home. For those purchasing from the website for the first time, they can enter the promotional code “LOLLCSHIP” at checkout to receive free shipping with no minimum purchase. If looking where to buy party favors online and picnic supplies for the ultimate Mother’s Day gift or Memorial Day celebration, be sure to browse their inventory for an item that will make everyone feel special and appreciated.



About Little Obsessed

Founded in 2013, Little Obsessed is a store providing their valued clientele with the little things that make all the difference. Launched and owned by Susan Natale, who has an obsession for little things, the goal of the company is to deliver quality small sized products that can be used or put on display in various environments. Making the perfect gift, their selection of home decorations are extremely affordable and fun for the whole family. When making a purchase of a cute item for the home, Little Obsessed accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and PayPal payments.



For more information, please visit http://www.littleobsessed.com/.