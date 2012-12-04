Little Owl at Christmas: New Children's Nativity Story Shares True Meaning of Christmas.

Wewahitchka, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- While stores are ablaze with festive commercialism and pop stars grapple for a holiday chart-topper, one Floridian author is taking the time to remind children of the true meaning of Christmas.



“Little Owl at Christmas is a new children’s nativity story. Following the idea that the wiser one is, the fewer words she’ll need to use to tell a story, a little owl learns that the Christmas story can be understood through five words: promise, free, hope, light and love. Even down to the sand, trees and streams, every part of creation has a word to add to the story. In the greatest story ever told, the owl’s part may be the most important because he tells who.”



As the author explains, the book seeks to instil good values and care into its young readers.



“The story is meant to be a gentle, colorful reminder to slow down, say less and wonder more. I hope that it will inspire people to take time to remember and appreciate all gifts during this holiday season,” says Totman.



Continuing, “Children, especially, need a reminder that the best gifts are not just those that were purchased with money.”



Incidentally, Little Owl at Christmas wasn’t written with the intention of publication, Totman originally composed the story as a gift to a young niece. However, the story became so popular and cherished that releasing it to the public was a logical next step.



“The story had an overwhelming reaction among our family and friends. Because of their encouragement and wish to share it, I realized that it could be of value to others. This is what prompted me to release the book as a published work; I am hopeful that it will continue to spark inspiration and love in all who read it,” Totman adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“The book gives a great story for children because the owl is just a kid who is learning about what happened in the world. The illustrations (for what I say) were very beautiful, bright and stood out!” says Lil Brooke, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Victoria Caluag, was equally impressed. She said that “Love the story and the pictures. Perfect timing as my 2 Grand-daughters Hana (6) and Vienna (4) are coming to visit me for Christmas in time to read this to them!!! Thanks Cameron!!!”



So, as you pick out electronics during this year’s Christmas shopping spree, do spare a thought for the true meaning of why the Holiday exists. Pick up a copy of Totman’s book and you’ll quickly learn why it’s such a special time of year.



About Cameron Totman

Cameron Totman has been working in Florida public education for thirteen years as a Language Arts/Reading teacher in elementary and middle grades. For the past five years, she has been working in public education administration around the state of Florida. Recently moved back to Wewahitchka, FL, a small town rich in nature and outdoor activities. Walking here in the evening and listening to owls and other birds is a great pleasure after the past several years spent in cities.