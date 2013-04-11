Little Pooch Dog Boutique Launches Nationwide Search for 'The Face of Little Pooch 2013'

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Little Pooch Dog Boutique is launching a nationwide search for 'The Face Of Little Pooch 2013'. The winner will receive a professional photo shoot modelling a selection of their new range of clothing and accessories, a portfolio of prints to take away (or should that be “pawfolio”), plus a prize bag of other goodies that your dog will love!



The competition will be running over April and May 2013 and will have a celebrity judging panel. Entering couldn't be simpler. All you need to do is email them at http://www.sales@littlepooch.co.uk, Tweet @Little_Pooch or post a picture of your gorgeous pooch on their Facebook wall http://www.facebook.com/littlepooch



Details can be found on their website at: http://www.littlepooch.co.uk



“The Face Of Little Pooch 2013 is a very important competition to us” says Little Pooch owner Lisa Garner “We really want to find a dog with character to represent our brand and wear our clothes with style!”



Helping Lisa judge the pictures entered will be TV stars Laura Hamilton and Jessica-Jane Stafford. Also lending a hand will be the 5 finalists of the ITV2 show Top Dog Model and of course Lisa’s very own Lazy Daisy who came 6th on the show.



Once the competition is closed, the winner, along with their owner of course, will be invited to the photo shoot which will take place in June (date to be finalised) so you must be available to travel to Warwickshire where the shoot will take place.



So, if your dog has got star quality, enter today, and in June your pooch could be crowned the 'The Face Of Little Pooch 2013'.



About Little Pooch

Little Pooch was established in December 2011 by Lisa Garner. It is a dog boutique that sells dog accessories, dog clothes and dog shoes marketing mainly to the owner’s of smaller dogs.