Little Power Shop and Champion Diesel Oil to Attend Diesel Nationals

Little Power Shop (LPS), located in Bradford, PA, is a recognized leader in aftermarket diesel products including Champion Blue Flame® Motor Oil. LPS carries an extensive inventory of Champion Products and is recognized Nationally and Internationally for their knowledgeable sales staff, outstanding customer service, and aggressive pricing. LPS is "the" enthusiast's favorite for "Performance Diesel Products".



National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM), established in 2007, is the only sanctioning body for diesels that promotes all diesel motorsports associations, clubs and events. Diesel Motorsports holds over 70 diesel events around the country each year while also building a membership that offers benefits for business members as well as fans with diesel drag racing, sled pulling, and Dyno competitions. Diesel Motorsports events are all about diesels including a large Vendor Alley at each event.



Champion Brands Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oils are formulated with workhorse performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. In addition, Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque.



About Champion Brands

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.