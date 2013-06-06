"Little Rascals'" Star Eden Wood Posing for Cicciabella Cowgirl Riders at Ashley Kelly Photography's Antique Studio in Belton, Tx

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- The amazing pictures were taken at Ashley Kelly's antique studio, railroad tracks and a local fair. Ooh! La La Couture made the dresses and Terry Snyder from The Haus of Glam did the hair and makeup.



The beautiful day ended with a trip to the local carnival where "Cicci" (Adria Laxson) & Eden Wood ran to ride every single ride! Eden even liked all the big rides and just enjoyed it like any 8 year old even though the whispers flew about the young star Eden Wood being at their fair. Once it was realized the announcer would boast "we have a celebrity on the ride tonight." Eden was as sweet and charming as she could be...melting everyone's hearts.



Cicciabella



Cicciabella’s “Comfy Slippers and Shoes with a Western Flair” are wildly popular. They have appeared in Inc Magazine’s list of the “500 Fastest Growing Companies” several times.



For more information on Cicciabella, please visit cicciabella.com.



Follow Cicciabella on Twitter @Cicciabellas.



“Like” Cicciabella on Facebook at http://officialedenwood.com/gallery/



Eden Wood

During her tenure in the pageant world, Eden Wood was featured on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras. Since retiring from pageants at the age of six, she has gone on to start her own pageant, the Cutie Patootie Pageant, and Cute Camp, which is designed to help beauty pageant hopefuls become the Ultimate Grand Supremes of tomorrow. As a spokesmodel for Cicciabella, she has appeared in ad campaigns and in the Cicciabella Fashion 2011 show during the New York City Fashion Week. She now has many starring roles in upcoming movies as well.



For more information about Eden Wood, please visit http://www.littleedenwood.com/.



Ashley Kelly Photography

Ashley Kelly is a nationally acclaimed celebrity photographer. She has appeared on CMT’s Making the Team and LOGO’s The A-List: Dallas. She keeps a small and talented staff.



For more information about Ashley Kelly Photography and this photo shoot, please visit http://ashleykellynet.blogspot.com/2013/06/eden-wood-for-cicciabella.html



All pictures from previous and current shoots can be found here: http://officialedenwood.com/gallery/