Little Red Trucks Gains Great Feedback for Their Agile Removal Services in Melbourne

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Moving house can be a major upheaval and is not without dangers, especially to those who have precious items in their homes that in the moving process are exposed to damage and even breakage if the task is not completed well. As a result, many individuals hire moving companies to assist them. In Melbourne, Little Red Trucks have been making a sound reputation for themselves as the friendly and flexible professional movers who deliver peace of mind at a price that few if any can match. A recent survey of their customer base rated their services as excellent.



The company has a long standing promotion to handle small local moves from as little as $39 dollars, as well as handling larger and long-distance moves. The company has distinguished itself by offering a personable service from professional staff who treat their responsibilities seriously while offering service with a smile.



Of all the removalists in Melbourne, none have a business strategy quite like FlexiMoves, a flexible flat rate delivery pricing scheme that allows the company to take on work no courier could handle that does not require a full home moving scale operation.



A spokesperson for Little Red Trucks explained, “We offer the kind of flexibility that larger companies can’t, with a personal and professional service like none other in Melbourne. Our nimble little trucks can pack a lot inside them- enough to move a two bedroom house, and yet can handily navigate the backstreets of the city. Equally, we offer flexibility in the number of people in the team and the number of trucks, and are happy to accommodate last minute bookings with no premium fee. We have a business model that is designed to disrupt our competitors and encourage customers to choose us, and by all accounts it appears to be working.”



About Little Red Trucks

Little Red Trucks specialise in small removals in Melbourne. Little Red Trucks offer the modern equipment and professional service of bigger furniture removalists with the pricing and flexibility of the little guy. And it’s all available to clients at short notice and with an absolute minimum of fuss. Fast, experienced and friendly, they offer the choice of one or two men and a Little Red Truck - large enough to move a 2-bedroom home while still small enough for moving in Melbourne’s back-alleys. For more information, please visit: http://www.littleredtrucks.com.au/