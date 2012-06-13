Little Rock IT Team Helps 6000 Users Move From On-Premises Servers to Microsoft Office 365

Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- When a large healthcare organization with 6000 users required a trustworthy IT professional to aid in its shift from using an on-premises Microsoft Exchange and Office Communication Server (OCS) to the Microsoft Office 365 cloud solution, the organization’s leaders engaged Little Rock’s Procyon Solutions to assist with the preparation and planning of their upcoming migration to the cloud.



Procyon Solutions provides consulting and Office 365 migration services across the United States, with a firm understanding of how to integrate Microsoft Active Directory Federation Service (ADFS) and Active Directory with Microsoft cloud solutions. ADFS is a service installed on a Microsoft Windows Server that provides users with one username and password granting access to systems and applications located across organizational boundaries.



A healthcare IT support specialist, Procyon Solutions is well positioned to help healthcare organizations migrate to cloud services. Working with this Delaware-based healthcare organization, our work in preparing ADFS and Active Directory provided facilitated our client’s IT department’s move to cloud services with minimal involvement from Procyon’s IT team.



More and more healthcare solutions and online services are helping hospitals, clinics and private practices to meet the requirements found in compliance legislation such as HIPAA and others. As healthcare professionals in the United States seriously contemplate moving to the cloud, Procyon Solutions can aid with consulting, preparation and migration from on-premises technologies to Microsoft Office 365 and other cloud services.



About Procyon Solutions

Headquartered in Little Rock, Procyon is one of the fastest growing Microsoft partners in Arkansas. The firm is a Microsoft certified partner leveraging both Microsoft and HP Technologies.



Procyon focuses on using Microsoft technologies to connect people to people and people to information. Our areas of expertise include core infrastructure, unified messaging solutions, architecture solutions, and managed services.



