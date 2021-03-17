Little Wisdoms Tarot Deck Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Little Wisdoms Tarot Deck is an all-new deck of tarot cards designed by Liv. Liv is a professional Canadian tarot card reader based in Ottawa and she is also known as The Tower Witch. Moreover, the tarot card deck is inspired by the symbolism and beauty of nature and Liv has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"I draw my inspiration from the world around me, and I strive to create tarot card decks that are aesthetically pleasing and resonate heavily with the readers." Said Liv, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "As a professional tarot card reader, I wanted to design cards that are based on nature's symbols and that is how this project was conceived." She added.



Little Wisdoms Tarot Deck follows the standard 78-Card Rider-Waite layout and definitions with 22 Major Arcana cards and 56 Minor Arcana cards. Moreover, the cards are designed by Liv and her design was brought to life by an award-winning illustrator Erin Cutler. Liv is now welcoming everyone, especially aspiring and professional tarot card readers to become a part of this project by supporting it on Kickstarter.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/thetowerwitch/little-wisdoms-tarot-deck and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $10,596 and Liv is welcoming everyone to support her. The Canadian tarot card reader is offering great rewards with worldwide shipping for the backers supporting this campaign.



