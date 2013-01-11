Littleton Colorado Auto Repair Shop Honest-1 Upgrades Tire Changing and Balance Equipment

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- In an effort to better serve their customers in January 2013, automobile repair expert Honest-1 Auto Care Littleton has recently announced their decision to purchase new tire changing and balancing equipment.



As a part of the Littleton Auto Repair dealership’s commitment to customer service, Honest-1 Auto Care Littleton will begin the installation of their new equipment in January 2013. The company hopes that the new equipment will offer more benefits to customers, including an easy to use interface, accuracy, as well as increased convenience.



Honest-1 Auto Care Littleton also provides a wide variety of services to their customers, including auto inspections, brake repair, oil changes, wheel alignment, tune up services, timing belt replacements, air conditioning repair, and transmission repair. Because Honest-1 Auto Care Littleton recognizes that all of these services can be extremely costly, the company regularly offers specials and coupon savings for their customers. The company promises quick and efficient service due to their expertise in the auto repair industry.



“We know how inconvenient it can be to go without your main mode of transportation for an extended period of time, but you can count on us to get the job done as quickly as possible,” states an article on Honest-1 Auto Care Littleton’s website.



Customers have been so impressed with Honest-1 Auto Care Littleton’s services that the company has reported a 20 percent sales increase over the span of 2012. Many clients have left impressive reviews of the company.



“All of my automotive work has been done by Honest-1 Auto Care Littleton,” states Don Doss, a client. “They treat me well, know me by name, and perform quality work.”



Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment with Honest-1 Auto Care Littleton can contact a company representative via the form available on the website or call their offices for more immediate assistance.



About Honest-1 Auto Care Littleton

For years, Honest-1 Auto Care Littleton has dedicated themselves to serving the Littleton, CO community. Honest-1 Auto Care prides themselves on their customer centric attitude, and is the only certified ECO-Friendly National Auto Care Franchise in the country. The company is an ideal dealership and is female and family friendly. Honesty, integrity, and customer satisfaction are traits built into the company’s system. For more information, please visit http://www.honest-1littleton.com/