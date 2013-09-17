Live Actors Bring Chaucer to Life in Canterbury

Brighton, East Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- This year marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of The Canterbury Tales, the award winning visitor attraction in one of the U.K.’s biggest and most beautiful cathedral cities. In order to celebrate this milestone the attraction has introduced costumed guides to lead groups on the various tours. Geoffrey Chaucer and several of his friends will be regaling visitors with stories from the Middle Ages, snippets of their own tales, and even a little authentic Medieval music. School trips become instantly more fun and much more interactive when led by these charismatic actors.



This new addition to The Canterbury Tales will transport visitors back into fourteenth century England with all of its authentic sights, smells, and music. School trips will enjoy a truly unique tour that is both educational and fun. The tour runs from the Tabard Inn in London to the shrine of St. Thomas Becket in Canterbury Cathedral and there is a special section for children that includes commentaries and a chance to dress up in medieval costume and play medieval music. School trips to Canterbury are set to become one of the most popular school trips in England.



As the journey through these comedic tales begins, the Knight is the first to tell his tale of chivalry, love, and, of course, rivalry. The Miller, the hilarious Wife of Bath, the Nun’s Priest, and of course the Pardoner all follow with tales of their own. These stories are filled with the ridiculous and hilarious imaginings of the infamous Geoffrey Chaucer and are sure to make for a great afternoon of history and entertainment. Who knows, one of the players might even serenade you with some medieval music! School trips will particularly benefit from the interactive element that the actors have integrated into their performance.



The new perspective added to this already great tour is sure to entice more visitors and school groups in particular to learn more about the history of the Middle Ages and the comedic tales of Chaucer. The combination of literature and history presented in a charismatic and funny manner will definitely make this tour a favourite of children, teachers and parents alike.



About Equity School Travel

Equity School Travel designs trips for schools based on the needs of the students, whatever subjects they are focusing on. It provides destination and accommodation advice and can help to create the perfect tour for destinations around the world. More information can be found at http://www.equityschooltravel.co.uk .



For Media Contact:

Equity School Travel

One Jubilee Street

Brighton

East Sussex

BN1 1GE

+44 (0)1273 648 248

tours@equity.co.ku

http://www.equityschooltravel.co.uk/