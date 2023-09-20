Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2023 -- Live Cell Imaging Market was estimated at $2.7 billion in 2023, and it is poised for substantial growth, reaching an anticipated value of $4.3 billion by the year 2028. This growth represents a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

The global live cell imaging market is expected to maintain this robust CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period. This positive outlook is attributed to the continuous and impressive technological advancements in live cell imaging instrumentation. These advancements encompass various aspects, including improved microscope designs, more efficient fluorophores, and highly sensitive detectors.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163914483



Browse in-depth TOC on "Live Cell Imaging Market"

293 - Tables

50 - Figures

305 – Pages



The cell biology segment accounted for the largest share, by application in the live cell imaging market in 2022.



By application, the global live cell imaging market has been further categorized as cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology, and drug discovery. The cell biology segment held the largest share of the global live cell imaging market in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing research activities in cell biology. Live cell imaging plays a crucial role in this research by allowing scientists to observe dynamic cellular events, such as cell division, migration, and signalling, in real-time. The increasing research activities in cell biology drive the demand for live cell imaging solutions.



The time-lapse microscopy segment accounted for the largest share of the technology segment in the live cell imaging market in 2022.



Based on technology, the global live cell imaging market has been segmented into time-lapse microscopy, fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), high content screening (HCS), and other technologies. The time-lapse microscopy segment held the largest market share in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the real-time visualization of cellular dynamics, advancements in imaging technologies, increasing research focus on cellular dynamics, and drug discovery applications.



The North America region catered the largest share of the live cell imaging market in 2022.



The live cell imaging market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years, showcasing a robust expansion trajectory, owing to the well-established research infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical and biotech industry, increasing government support for life science research, technological advancements in live cell imaging, and collaborative initiatives contribute to the growth of the live cell imaging market in the North America region. Additionally, North America faces a significant burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region drives the demand for live cell imaging techniques for both research and clinical applications.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163914483



Live Cell Imaging Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery

2. Rising incidence of cancer

3. Growing availability of research funds



Restraints:



1. High cost of high-content screening systems



Opportunities:



1. Increasing adoption of live cell imaging technologies in emerging markets

2. Applications of HCS in personalized medicine



Challenges:



1. Maintaining cell viability and cellular environment in cell cultures

2. Image analysis and data management



Key Market Players:



Key players in the live cell imaging market include Danaher (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), NanoEnTek Inc. (South Korea), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Blue-Ray Biotech Corp. (Taiwan), CYTENA GmbH (Germany), Nanolive SA (Switzerland), Abberior (Germany), Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) AB (Sweden), Cytoskeleton, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), KEYENCE Corporation (Japan), and Aligned Genetics, Inc. (South Korea).



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=163914483



Recent Developments:



- In February 2023, Nikon Corporation launched the Nikon Spatial Array Confocal (NSPARC) detector for AX systems. This detector enables high-resolution imaging of live tissue with minimal phototoxicity.



- In January 2022, CytoSMART Technologies launched Omni Pro 12, adding to the Omni live cell imaging product portfolio.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com