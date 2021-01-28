New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- The Global Live Cell Imaging Market Report by Reports and Data studies the Live Cell Imaging Market status, segments, and market value by manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Live cell imaging methods enable scientists to observe structures of particular cells and processes using time-lapse microscopy. This technique is used for various cell applications including cellular integrity, molecule localization, and protein trafficking. The global cell imaging market is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 9.1% and reach USD 3.76 billion by 2026 from USD 1.86 billion in 2018.



The research report is a combination of primary as well as secondary research. It sheds light on the major factors impacting the growth of the Live Cell Imaging Market. Also, the latest mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and deals with prominent players of the market have been described. Moreover, the historical information regarding the industry and forecasted growth has been mentioned in the research report. The latest trends, product portfolios, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Live Cell Imaging market are also included in the study.



This is the most recent report, covering the current economic situation after the COVID-19 outbreak. This has brought along some major changes in the economy. The current scenario of the ever-evolving business sector and present and future appraisal of the effects are covered in this report.



The companies mentioned in the report are analyzed based on their revenue, price margins, and product offerings. These companies include Carl Zeiss, Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, PerkinElmer and Molecular Devices, and Others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global live cell imaging market on the basis of product type, application, technology end use, and region:



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Instruments

Microscopes

Cell analyzers

Image capturing

Consumables

Software

Other



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cell Biology

Stem Cells

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

Other



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET)

Time lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP)

High content screening (HCS)

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other



This study delivers detailed data on the patterns and improvements and focuses on the evolving structure of the Live Cell Imaging Industry. The key objective of the report is to perform an extensive examination of the market and deliver an in-depth insight of the market.



Reasons to invest in this report:

To gain a thorough, in-depth understanding of the global Live Cell Imaging market.

To study the latest trends and projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.

To assist the industry specialists, market investors, and stakeholders line up their market-centric strategies to make profits.

To acquire well-informed insights to make correct business decisions.

To conduct a competitive analysis of major market participants of the industry



Market Drivers:

Significant factors increasing the market demand for live cell imaging are the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiac disorders, acceptance of high-content screening techniques, instant diagnostic facilities, and government funds for cell-based research.



The use of live cell imaging techniques in pharmaceutical companies for developing personalized medicine and advances in R&D has led to market development. Additionally, using live cell imaging for developing new medicines. The demand for live cell imaging is rising as it is reliable and gives relevant results than fixed cell microscopy.



Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is expanding at the highest growth rate of 10.2% due to the increasing awareness about cancer, cardiac disorders, and diabetes and the government initiatives for undergoing treatments for such diseases.



North America led the global market with the largest share of 43.8% in 2018 and is expected to hold its control during the projected period due to high market investments by key players and huge funding for research available in the region.



What does the report cover with respect to the regional landscape of the market?

The Live Cell Imaging Market report, with respect to the regional landscape, analyzes and examines each geographical segment of the market by looking at the supply, import, export, consumption, and production in these regions to provide the readers a complete understanding of the market. The countries covered are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Basic information regarding the market share held by different regions is included in the report. The business offerings in the report give the latest and trustworthy information to the readers that would help them build their businesses.



Additionally, the report includes the analysis of different products that are available in the Live Cell Imaging market in the context of production volume, revenue, pricing structure, and demand and supply figures. The research report highlights the profitable business strategies of the key market competitors, along with their business expansions, composition, partnership deals, and new product/service launches and others.



Thank you for reading this report. For further details relating to different aspects of the report or customization of the content, feel free to contact us. To get detailed information of the entire global market, or information for any specific requirements, reach out to us and we will customize the report as per your needs.



Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. High adoption of high content screening systems

3.2. Global burden of chronic Applications

3.3. Worldwide cases of cardiovascular disorders



Chapter 4. Global Live Cell Imaging Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Live Cell Imaging Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Global Live Cell Imaging Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Global Live Cell Imaging Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High prevalence of diabetes/cancer

4.4.1.2. Government funding for cell-based research

4.4.1.3. Rising prevalence of chronic Applications

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness

4.4.2.2. Lack of availability of skilled professionals

4.4.2.3. High cost of high content screening

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Global Live Cell Imaging Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Global Live Cell Imaging PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Live Cell Imaging Market by Product Type Insights & Trends



Continued…..



