Major Players in This Report Include:

ShopShops (United States), YEAY (Germany), Popshop Live (United States), NTWRK (Sweden), TalkShop (Canada), Bolome (China), BulBul (India), Sim Sim (Singapore), Shop LIT Live (United States), LiveScale (Canada), LiveAuctioneers (United States), Pankhuri (India), Channelize.io. (India)



Live streaming platform is streaming marketplace where sellers can create their shopping channels host live streaming shows. It is mainly to offer direct selling to global audience. This platform are built around seller scalability. It revolutionize customer experience through product innovation and experience design. Sellers can create their shopping channels and host live streaming shows to sell directly to global audience. Growing e-commerce platform impacting on the market in a positive manner. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest market share over the forecast period followed By North America and Europe.



Market Challenges:

Huge Competition owing to Presence of Number of Players



Market Trend:

Introduction of High Tech Based Offering



Opportunities:

Growing Investments of Tech Based Leadings for Digital Offerings



Market Drivers:

Significant rise in Online Purchasing

Increasing Expenditure of E-commerce Across Several Industrial Vertical



The Live Commerce Platform market study is being classified by Type (Online Marketplaces, Live Auctions, Influencer Streaming, Live Events, Others), Application (Apparel, Furniture & Home Decor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Beauty &Personal Care, Others)



