Behind the Scenes Look of a Professional Fireworks Display Setup This 4th of July

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Have you ever wanted to see what it takes to set up one of the big fireworks displays on the 4th of July? For the first time ever, a live web-cast of a crew setting up a professional 4th of July fireworks display can be viewed from your computer or smart phone!



Pyrotechnic Innovations will once again be pushing the envelope, by streaming live images of their fireworks display setup to their website from three different cameras. Mike Tockstein, the lead pyrotechnician behind the idea, said "It will seem as though you are standing next to the fireworks crew, as they load and wire the fireworks for a large scale 4th of July display at Woodbridge Village, in Irvine, CA." The images will automatically refresh every 20 seconds in your browser to give you a live view of their setup.



You can check out the live fireworks webcam here: http://pyroinnovations.com/fireworks-webcam.html



Have a safe and happy 4th of July!



About Pyrotechnic Innovations

Pyrotechnic Innovations is a crew of expert pyrotechnicians who are responsible for numerous fireworks displays each year. They provide a door into the world of professional fireworks through both online and hands-on training for those interested in becoming licensed pyrotechnicians. To learn more, you can visit them at http://pyroinnovations.com.