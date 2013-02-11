Live from Yokohama Japan - the Ica 5 Is Released

Montchanin, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- The worlds most innovative iPhone case, the Gizmon iCa is now available for the iPhone 5! With a 50% increase in strength, the unique polycarbonate case is better then ever- including 5 new amazing features.



First, there are two new metal screws on the top of the case that lock the iCa to your iPhone, and make for very easy assembly and disassembly. A new soft foam layer is incorporated into the inside of the case to protect that wonderful iPhone 5. Third, a redesigned lens opening reduces flare from the flash unit, and if that wasn’t enough, the case ships with a second interchangeable section that allows for the fitting of any of the accessory lenses. The case itself is now slightly thicker then the iPhone, for added protection of your iPhone Screen. And finally, the case comes complete with a screen protector, home button sticker and a cloth for easy cleaning.



The iCa has stood alone in the iPhone photography market since it’s introduction, but now even more features have been added to truly transform your iPhone into a working rangefinder camera. No longer do you have to stumble for the shutter button on the screen, a working shutter button is built into the top of the case. Simply click and your image is captured. Ever have trouble seeing the screen in daylight? Use the built in viewfinder on top of the case- just like a real camera!



The iCa moves above simply an iPhone case to become a true fashion statement. Leather cases with adjustable straps come in four great colors. Black, Brown, Red and Green to change with your mood or outfit. Don’t fumble for your iPhone in your pants pocket- display it in style around your neck or shoulder.



The fun and functionality doesn’t stop there. 5 accessory lenses create a full range of amazing effects for your iPhone Photography. Fisheye, Polarizing, Center Focus, Cross Screen (starburst) and the 3 image mirage filter give the you the power to go far beyond simple iPhone photography. The available remote shutter, shaped like a 35mm film cartridge makes self portraits a breeze!



The iCa 5 shown with the new and improved side panel. The new, larger opening allows the flash to achieve it's full power.



Here, the iCa 5 is shown with it's 'Lens' side panel. All of the accessories lenses screw directly into the case. Both side panels are included with every iCa 5, and take only a few seconds to change.



All accessories are sold separately, check the iCa iPhone section for details.



Pre-Orders start today! The iCa 5 will begin shipping next week! Interested folks may click here for details.



The iCa 5 is available in the Classic Silver with Black grips and also the 'Military' in all Matte Black.



