Live Insurance News Announces the Launch of Its New Mobile Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Live Insurance News has just announced the launch of thier first mobile friendly news website which can now be accessed at m.liveinsurancenews.com. The editor of the online publication, Loreen West, stated how easy this new technology will make it for thier readers, "Now everyone that visits us has the ease of being able to read today's news on their smartphone without having to struggle with the text size and formatting."



The new site is in recognition of the importance of catering to the ever growing amount of site users who prefer to read over mobile.



Having a mobile optimized site is important for all websites due to the rapidly growing use of smartphones, tablets, ereaders, and other similar devices for reading insurance news, checking headlines and connecting with the latest developments. As this website recognized that an increasing number of its visitors have been accessing the standard site by way of mobile device, it recognized the need for an optimized site and to join in on the mobile commerce trends.



With this mobile optimized website, readers can receive their insurance news no matter where they are.



As smartphone, tablet, and ereader friendly sites are better capable of meeting the needs of readers who want faster and easier access to their insurance news, this strategy is proving highly effective in improving both user experience and conversion rates. Surfing the web at work, at home, and on the go has become a mainstream activity.



Live Insurance News has been providing high quality industry headlines since July 2, 2010. It is the only site in this industry that is designed to provide both professionals and consumers with the latest news and information about the hottest insurance topics. Moreover, it provides a highly informative experience in that it has additional insurance shopping tips for consumers available and business owner tips for insurance agents available at http://www.liveinsurancenews.com/insurance-news-and-resources/.



Both the standard and the mobile version of the website provide all of the latest insurance news headlines for the freshest and most relevant content in the industry for both consumers and professionals. Whether using a desktop or laptop in the office or at home, or while on the go on an ereader, tablet, or smartphone, these hard hitting stories are continually being updated, all week long.



For more information about the mobile website, insurance news headlines or just visit for a rich resource of insurance information visit www.liveinsurancenews.com.