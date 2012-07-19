Live Laugh Love Launches to Provide Shabby Chic Household Items

South Godstone, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Shabby chic is all the rage in interior design. Aged, distressed, vintage and well-worn looks applied with a sense of kitsch femininity to household furniture and objects helps create a warm, friendly but bright atmosphere in the home.



Live Laugh Love is a family-run boutique website specializing in painted shabby chic furniture and accessories for the home. The site makes use of high quality imagery and dynamic content galleries to entice consumers with their latest featured products, which now number over 1,200, ranging from clocks, cups and cushions to doormats, dressers and decorative bottles. Buying products is an effortless process, with a wide variety of payment methods accepted and customer service available online or by phone.



New shabby chic products are featured in their own section under the sidebar that breaks down the full range of different items available, so regular visitors can keep current on the latest items added to the store. Current new items include fabric button fridge magnets, ceramic measuring spoons, coat hooks, hanging heart placards and candle sticks, demonstrating the truly impressive breadth of variety on offer within Live Laugh Love’s ranges.



Live Laugh Love have a newsletter for subscribers which includes prize draws and offers, and digital gift certificates are available that can be personalized with a message and sent to the email address of the recipient, making an excellent instant gift for those on short notice. The site also features sections for testimonials from buyers and press coverage in the media.



A spokeswoman for the site explained their ethos, “Live Laugh Love; three simple words, three simple passions. We live and work by this inspirational phrase. We are a small enough company to be able to provide a personal service that is efficient with high standards, yet still giving you a vast mixture of vintage style and country decorative products. Our products are an eclectic collection that is unique to Live Laugh Love. Chose your theme, enhance the style with contrast, colour, texture, and ambiance. The choices are huge so be bold, stick to your idea and most of all enjoy.”



Live Laugh Love are a small family run business specializing in a providing a vast mixture of vintage style and country decorative products. Commonly known as shabby chic, this style of furniture and home ware is hugely popular throughout the western world. For more information please visit: http://www.livelaughlove.co.uk/