Live Music Comes Back to the Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- During the 2021 Valentine's Day weekend, the North Beach Bandshell hosted a carefully thought out musical showcase with the musical artistry of Dumpstaphunk from New Orleans, consisting of Neville family members. The band also played a few songs from its forthcoming album Where Do We Go from Here? scheduled for an April release.



For those that couldn't make the show, there is more in store. There are further concerts scheduled at the Bandshell in March and through April. The venue is running at thirty percent, masks, and social distancing is applied, and the layout means people can walk around without issue. Drinks are now purchased with the use of a smartphone and QR codes, providing virtually touchless communication.



