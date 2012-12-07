Live New PenSoft Blog Launches to Provide Latest Insights Into Payroll Software Business Solutions

Newport News, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Running an efficient payroll, whether a small business or a major conglomerate, can be the difference between the success and failure of a business and its cashflow. Keeping track of employees, tax requirements, and work hours can be a nightmare requiring a small army of accountants, but thanks to advances in software, this needn’t be the case. PenSoft is a company specializing in making Payroll software that makes management faster, simpler and more cost effective.



As part of their market leading commitment to client support, they have launched a new blog offering the latest in high quality original editorials and multimedia video content all centralized around effective techniques, tips and tricks for payroll management.



The blog plans to offer regular postings on insights such as employee payroll basics, error free processing and management tips, with a live New PenSoft Blog Video updated regularly from their YouTube channel, including product demonstrations and feature walk-throughs making the full power of the software more accessible than ever to new and experienced users alike.



A spokesperson for PenSoft explained the move, “Nowadays people don’t necessarily call tech support anymore to find a solution to a problem, but will try Googling around user forums to find the solution. We’re responding to the way our users like to work by offering expert insight into payroll management through the kind of media they want to use. Our YouTube demos and tutorials have already proven popular before their official launch, and we have big plans for the blog to revolutionize how people manage their businesses for the better. In small and mid-size businesses, the streamlining effect of our software might not be fully realized if we don’t make users aware of its full potential, and that’s exactly what the blog aims to do.”



About PenSoft

Peninsula Software of Virginia, Inc. (PenSoft) manufactures payroll software designed specifically to help small to mid-sized businesses and payroll service providers process virtually any payroll and related tax requirements faster, easier, and more cost effectively. PenSoft is committed to providing the best value available in payroll software, backed by program support unsurpassed in the industry. Sophisticated, comprehensive software packages make one of the most complex, time-consuming tasks employers face as simple as a few keystrokes. The business has also announced that their Live New PenSoft Blog launches on Monday December 10. 2012! For more information please visit: http://www.pensoft.com/