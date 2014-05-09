Live Online MCAT Classes from the Industry Best

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) follows a standard format of testing the skills of potential medical professionals. It tests the readiness of an individual to perform his duties to the fullest in his respective medical field. So, every year there are millions of students undergoing MCAT prep which makes it a highly competitive test. To help students master the subject, Think Education's Dr. Scott Roberts is bringing his 10+ years of medical and MCAT experience to beyond NYC boundaries by launching his classes live online.



These classes are meant to help students understand the current requirements of the test even more closely and launch their career on the right note. That said what makes the classes held by Think Education unique and effective is the presence of Dr. Scott as the lead MCAT tutor. What Dr. Scott brings to the table in his wealth of experience, knowledge and passion. Not only is he an accomplished Biotechnology leader, he has been an important part of some of the biggest corporate health giants like Merck.



His unique styling of teaching combined with his extensive knowledge of the MCAT material is proven by the 90% plus acceptance rate to U.S. medical schools by his students. One review from a student stated, “He is an excellent teacher and mentor. He is an invaluable resource. Scott is very passionate and enthusiastic about his job and about his students.”



Furthermore, Think Education is launching its question database with 1000's of practice MCAT questions from previous years.



About Think Education

Think Education is a pioneer in MCAT education and training. In addition to conducting in-person live classes, the institute also guides students through the application process. To know more about the MCAT classes and Dr. Scott’s role in helping students achieve success in the test, log onto http://thinkmcat.com



Media Contact

THINK EDUCATION

38 WEST 32ND STREET, SUITE 1301

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, 10001

716-713-4037

INFO@THINKMCAT.COM

http://thinkmcat.com