Live Sports Betting with Bitcoin Announced by Bitcoin Gaming Platform AnoniBet - Established 2011

Panama City, Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Having launched in 2011, AnoniBet is one of the oldest Bitcoin gaming platforms in the industry. AnoniBet was providing a valuable service to the Bitcoin community long before the unprecedented digital currency exploded to the new heights of today. In late November 2013, AnoniBet announced that live sports betting with Bitcoin is now available on the popular platform; now anyone worldwide can bet live on soccer, basketball, ice hockey, baseball, handball, aussie rules, futsal, pesapallo and more. AnoniBet now offers live betting on over 200 live sport events every day covering the American, European and Asian continents. Punters can place live bets on not only popular sports and events, but also lower profile sports such as handball, darts and badmington. The company prides itself on offering one of the largest selection of sporting events to be found on any Bitcoin gaming platform, and some of the best odds to be found online in the online sports betting space generally. The minimum bet on AnoniBet’s platform is just 0.001 BTC and the upper limits on bets is higher than the industry standard.



The internet revolutionized sports betting forever, and with the advent of Bitcoin, AnoniBet was the first to utilize Bitcoin and lead the way for the next wave of innovation in the industry. AnoniBet enables anyone, anywhere in the world (as long as gaming is legal in their country and they are of legal age to participate) to now place live bets on their favorite sporting events. Using Bitcoin, players can place deposits and withdrawals with ease at AnoniBet.



AnoniBet has been proudly serving the Bitcoin community since 2011; long before Bitcoin reached the new found popularity it enjoys today. In the Bitcoin space it is rare to find a service which has been operating for so long, and with such a reliable track record, as AnoniBet. The service would like to thank all their customers for their ongoing loyalty and the trust they place in the platform. With Bitcoin live sports betting now available on over 200 sports events worldwide, and with more innovations on the way, the oldest Bitcoin sports betting platform in the world, AnoniBet, continues to grow and evolve in tandem with the Bitcoin ecosystem itself.



To learn more please go to: http://anonibet.com



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