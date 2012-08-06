Live-Sports-Channels.com Announces How to Watch 2012 London Olympic Games Online

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- The event began with a three hour ceremony, which was produced by Academy Award winning director Danny Boyle, and was viewed by over 1 billion enthusiasts worldwide. Boyle is best knows for his work on films such as 127 hours, 28 days later, Shallow Grave, Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire.



What makes the Olympic games such a pleasure to watch is the team, or individual athlete pulling off the upset victory, and shocking the favorite heading in, and the sports world. Eight days in to the tournament, and there have been a few surprises, as well as the expected coming out on top.



Some of the highlights from the first days of action include number one Tennis player in the world Roger Federer advancing to the finals, as the 30 year old beat Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina by scores of 3-6, 7-6 (5), 19-17. Federer will take on the winner of Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray on Sunday.



Could Team USA beat the 92 Dream Team? This has been the question asked by many sports enthusiasts from around the world over the past several weeks. So far the Mens basketball team has played up to expectations, and dominated their opponents as expected. The squad still has a long way to go if they are to be compared to the legendary team of 20 years ago. First they must prove they can beat the big boys when it really counts, such as Spain, Brazil, Argentina and second win the 2012 Gold Medal. Coming up short in any of these head to hea to matchups, and the debate will be put to rest.



After getting off to a slow start Michael Phelps will be looking to finish the London games with a bang. On thursday the 27 year accomplished something very rare, and that's win the 200m individual medley for a third consecutive time. The 16-time gold medal winner is expected to retire after the compeltion of the 2012 Olympics.



Live coverage of the events over the web can be seen with a simple connection to the internet and a computer. Enthusiasts with a pc or laptop can Watch 2012 London Olympic Games Online and follow the tournament from July 27 thru August 12.



