Live Streaming Gets Next Generation Update with Video Broadcasting Service Webcast TV

Winter Garden, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Video streaming offers large and small businesses the most effective and exciting connection to their customers. A business's presence on the Internet suddenly becomes authentic and immediate anywhere in the world with live streaming. Add interactivity to that such as chat and any business can transform a static website into a live streaming next generation Web presence.



Webcast TV offers a Next Generation Video Broadcast Platform for live streaming video broadcasting. Their exclusive player catalogs all a user's video streaming and video broadcasting into one easy to use console that holds live streaming or on-demand video broadcasting no matter where it originates. The Webcast TV player can accommodate videos hosted on other sites including YouTube.



Live Streaming becomes more cost effective as Webcast TV designs their service on a pay-as-you-go basis. Users pay only for what they use. This puts video broadcasting in the range of small businesses that may have found live streaming previously out of their reach. Most business do not want other entities running ads over their videos, or collecting and using the live streaming and video broadcasting statistics. For a low fee based on factors of viewers, bitrate and duration businesses can do live streaming or on-demand video broadcasting and still own all the real estate on the screen.



Webcast TV integrates with many third party video streaming software packages such as Wirecast 4, Flash Media Live Encoder, and BoinxTV. These software packages handle live steaming using multiple cameras, integration of photos, recorded video, overlays, partial screens and green screens.



Some events, such as live streaming of surgeries, can be beneficial to doctors and medical students, but are not meant for the public. Webcast TV offers an invite only broadcast feature, maintaining broadcast privacy.



Located in the US and UK, with headquarters in Florida, Webcast TV has been an innovator in video streaming and video broadcasting since 2005. Video streaming, live and on-demand, is cost-effective, high quality and private with Webcast TV. Webcast TV promises a new live streaming pay-per-view feature coming soon.



