Live Student Launches Kickstarter Campaign for a Live Performance of BlueFace!

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Live Student is a UK based music company and it has proudly announced that it is launching an upcoming event for the Hip Hop fans all over the United Kingdom and especially the people of Birmingham. At this live event, renowned Hip Hop music artist BlueFace will be performing live for the fans of music and the event will take place at the 02 Academy in May 2020. In order to launch this event, Live Student has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds for this project, and the company is welcoming generous support and backing.



"We are a company that has a mission to improve the hip-hop and youth community in Birmingham by giving them unforgettable live performances." Said the spokesperson of Live Student, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 78,900 and the music company is offering tickets, fast tracks and unlimited drinks as a reward for the backers of this campaign.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/livestudent/live-performance-from-blueface and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in organizing this live performance event. Furthermore, the project will also play a major role in uniting the hip hop fans in Birmingham. The project is creating a major buzz in the fans of music and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About This Project

