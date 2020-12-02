Live Vaccines Market Analysis 2020 Key Companies, Demand, Growth and Business Opportunities Till 2027 : Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The global Live Vaccines market size is forecast to reach USD 26.59 Billion at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing healthcare spending capacity of individuals, rising health awareness among the population, and favorable government initiatives are the key factors stimulating live vaccines market trends.



Live vaccines are derived from disease-causing bacteria or viruses, which are weakened by repeated culturing. For creating an immune response to a pathogen, an individual must replicate the virus, or a vaccine must be given to him. Live vaccines are preferable over other types of vaccination as it requires a short dose which provides lifetime immunity against a respective disease.



In the past few years, user-friendly technologies have been launched to support easy vaccine delivery, including the delivery of influenza vaccine through a nasal spray, delivery of vaccines through a patch, and others. These novel routes of vaccine administration are advantageous for use in remote areas with a lack of proper medical infrastructure and dearth of clinicians. Rapid technological advancements and the introduction of advanced technology such as live recombinant vaccine is poised to boost global live vaccines market revenue through 2027. Moreover, a rise in governmental programs to spread awareness regarding diseases and vaccines may bolster industry size over the forecast period.



Prominent players in the Live Vaccines Industry Landscape:

- Merck & Co.

- Pfizer Inc.

- GlaxoSmithKline plc.

- Astellas Pharma Inc.

- AstraZeneca plc.

- Emergent BioSolutions

- Bharat Biotech

- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

- Cipla Limited

- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited



However, side effects of live vaccines such as contraindication in pregnancy, complications in individuals under immunosuppressant medications, complications in people with lowered immunity or organ transplantation cases, and difficulty in live vaccine storage are the key negative impact rending factors for the live vaccines industry growth.



In the regional landscape, North America is the chief revenue generating market for live vaccines, followed by Europe. In 2019, North America contributed for 37.6% of the live vaccines market revenue share and is estimated to gain significant traction through 2027 due to the presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical companies and R&D centers in the region. Europe and North America are estimated to cumulatively account for a substantial revenue share in the coming years due to a rise in the rate of infectious diseases in these regions.



The Asia-Pacific region contributed to a revenue share of USD 3.44 billion in 2019 and is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the projected timeframe on account of growing incidence of infectious disease and expanding patient pool in emerging countries. In addition, rising public awareness regarding the use of live vaccines in eradicating infectious disease, improved regulatory framework, and worldwide distribution network of live vaccine manufacturers will stimulate regional industry growth over the forecast period.



Live Vaccines Market: Segmentation

This report predicts revenue growth and CAGR at a global, regional & country level, and analyses the markets by studying the drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, products, uses, trends, market shares in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study,

Reports and Data have segmented the global Live Vaccines market report based on type, route of administration, application, patient use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Viral

- Bacterial



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Oral

- Injection

- Intra-Nasal

- Combination of Injection and Oral

- Patch

- Inhalation



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Measles

- Mumps

- Rubella

- Varicella

- Yellow Fever

- Rotavirus

- BCG

- Vaccinia

- Influenza

- Typhoid

- Oral Polio

- Smallpox

- Chickenpox

- Others



Patient Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Adults

- Pediatric



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o France

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

o GCC Countries

o Rest of MEA



