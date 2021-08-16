Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2021 -- Live Ventures Incorporated is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Live Ventures Incorporated regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Las Vegas, NV based Live Ventures Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the flooring manufacturing, steel manufacturing, and retail businesses in the United States. On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer, alleging "its CEO, Jon Isaac, recorded income from a backdated contract to boost Live Ventures' pre-tax income for fiscal year 2016 by 20%. Live Ventures and Isaac also allegedly overstated earnings per share by 40% by improperly understating Live Ventures' outstanding share count. The complaint alleges that in addition to disclosing falsified financial results, Isaac hired a stock promoter to boost interest in Live Ventures."



