Live Win Moments Continue to Prove Popular With Bingocams Fans

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2012 -- There is plenty of attention surrounding Bingocams this month as the £10,000 Golden Ticket Tournament approaches but as always, the Live Win Moments promotion is proving to be favourite amongst loyal Bingocams players, eager to share their joy for winning big on the site.



The friendly chat hosts and bustling community at Bingocams.co.uk are not the only reason that Bingocams reigns in such a heavily saturated industry. After its arrival in the UK last year, Bingocams has brought about a new model of online bingo which has proven popular with the hundreds of fans.



Players are invited to play bingo with their webcams turned on. Not only to record their winning moments but to chat and celebrate with fellow bingo players.



Live Win Moments promotes a friendly community which thrives on the fun and games that Bingocams and the chat hosts provide. Players can enjoy the company of fellow players face-to-face unlike any other bingo brand in the industry, offering an environment much like that in land based bingo rooms, but from the comfort of the player’s own home.



The Live Win Moment promotion runs every month and welcomes players to record their winning moments as creatively as they want in order to play for one of three generous prizes. To be in with a chance of winning, players record their funny live win moments and at the end of the month, Bingocams HQ will choose their favourite.



The funniest and most creative Live Win Moment will be rewarded with a tasty £1,000 cash prize. In addition, two Live Win Moment videos will be picked at random and each will receive a £500 prize directly to their balance meter.



With so many exciting events and promotions coming up, the Live Win Moments prize will come in handy. Excitement for this Sunday’s Golden Ticket Tournament is gathering pace as players scurry for the last remaining Golden Tickets in exchange for entry into what is sure to be a game to remember.



Find out more about the Live Win Moment promotion and the Golden Ticket tournament with the all new Bingocams interface which boasts a fine array of online bingo games and promotions. Click here to navigate straight to the site for more information.



About Bingocams

Bingocams has proven its worth as an innovative bingo site, offering players a diverse range of bingo games and promotions.



For further press information please email Vikki Taylor on press@bingocams.com



Notes to editors:



- Bingocams.co.uk is a product of Dazzletag Entertainment Ltd. and licensed by Malta Lotteries and Gaming Authority.



- Bingocams.co.uk is the only online bingo website where players can interact with each other via webcam. Celebrations are at the heart of Bingocams.co.uk with thousands of Live Win Moments taking place every day as players celebrate their winnings.