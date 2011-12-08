Live Win Moments from Bingocams Prove Popular in Online Bingo Community

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- News of the most up-to-date and exciting bingo sites travels fast in the online bingo industry. The latest to catch the attention of bingo affiliate Mad About Bingo is unique online bingo site Bingocams. The sites offers a bingo experience like no other on the market matched with a wide range of bingo promotions including the hugely popular Live Win Moments.



Bingocams focuses its attention on a unique webcam experience which gives players the opportunity to play bingo in a way unlike any other site on the market. Bingocams has broken into a market where online bingo becomes more personal and gives players the chance to see other players face-to-face through webcam interaction.



The fantastic Live Win Moments promotion rewards players for their participation in the webcam action and gives prizes to those who celebrate their winning moments in true online bingo fashion. Any player that chooses to use a webcam during game play will give rewarded with an additional 15% on top of any winnings they may win.



At the end of the month Bingocams chooses the player who recorded the funniest or most creative Live Win Moment. The lucky winner will be given £1,000 for their efforts. Two randomly selected players will also be given £500 for their videos.



Any winning videos will be broadcast on the site for all to see. Anyone wishing to learn more about this promotion and the many more which will be available on the run-up to Christmas can visit Mad About Bingo where a comprehensive review will be found.