Live Your Message Announces the Launch of Its New 30-Day Video Challenge

La Quinta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Live Your Message, a company that helps business owners succeed online, is about to launch a new global program called the “30 Day Video Challenge.” The challenge, which will begin on May 1, 2013, asks participants to step in front of a camera every day for 30 days as a way to help effectively spread the word about themselves and their business.



The innovative 30 day challenge began as a short video announcement on the Live Your Message website. Marisa Murgatroyd, the founder of the company, mentioned that she would be spending the next month videotaping herself once a day. Within less than 24 hours, Murgatroyd says, her simple message began to spontaneously spread worldwide, with people from Spain, Iceland, Australia and other countries expressing the desire to do the same thing. Already, more than 150 people have committed to being part of the challenge and doing what they can to help their businesses succeed.



One reason the 30 Day Challenge is taking off so quickly, Murgatroyd said, is that people are truly beginning to understand that the future of their business rests on learning to be more comfortable in front of the camera. Thousands of people across the globe have made the choice to make themselves accessible by video to their customers, and in doing so, are getting past their reluctance to be filmed. Gone are the days when people could use excuses like “I don’t look good on camera” or “I don’t even know what I would talk about,” to avoid putting videos on their websites.



“The moment’s come where everybody has seemed to realize that if they want to get their message out on a massive scale they need to be on video,” Murgatroyd said, adding that beyond knowing how to use their recording equipment, people need to achieve a higher level of comfort in front of the camera.



“And that’s what the 30 Day Challenge is all about: stepping in front of the camera once a day, every day, for 30 days, no matter what.”



Through her work at Live Your Message, Murgatroyd sees tangible proof every day of the power of videos and their ability to help generate sales. She notes that video marketing is now the number one tool that people can use to help build their credibility and relatability, and allow their customers and clients to look into their eyes and feel a personal connection. As an example of how powerful video can be, Murgatroyd points out that YouTube is now the third largest website in the world and is being used more frequently as a search engine to learn about people and companies.



“Simply adding a video to a sales page can increase conversions up to 80 percent. People are four to five times more likely to buy from you if they can actually see you and hear you,” Murgatroyd said.



Based on the comments on Live Your Message’s blog from people who have already signed up for the challenge, it is destined to become a worldwide phenomenon.



For example, Carolyn T. from Calgary Alberta is thrilled to be part of the program.



“I’m so in! I’ve been promising to do video for months and never actually turned on the cam...seize the day,” she wrote.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the 30 Day Video Challenge is welcome to visit Murgatroyd’s website at any time; there, they can read about the details of the program. Those who wish to sign up for the challenge may do so by following the simple 3-step instructions on the site.



About Live Your Message

Live Your Message helps entrepreneurs translate their big message for the world into a leading brand and lucrative web presence that allows them to make more money, have more impact and find the freedom they’ve been looking for. The company’s training, consulting and “done-for-you” services have helped hundreds of entrepreneurs step out online, including reinventing the brands and web platforms of leading entrepreneurs such as Alexis Neely, Don Crowther, Morgana Rae, Evan Marc Katz, Michelle Schubnel and others. At Live Your Message, they believe that business is the greatest force for change on the planet. When everybody steps up and expresses their beliefs, convictions and expertise through their work, people build the world they want to live in. For more information, please visit http://30dayvideochallenge.org