LiveBayside.com Offers Affordable Beach Community Living with World-Class Amenities

Delaware is becoming a haven for those seeking warm summer weather and beautiful beaches that stretch for miles. And with hundreds of new communities currently in development along the beaches of Delaware, there is no shortage of places from which to choose. Whether seeking a summer cabin or a quiet retirement home, the Delaware lifestyle is attracting people from all over the United States.



A community called Bayside aims to impress locals and visitors alike with its all-season resort amenities. Located just four miles from the beach in Fenwick Island, Delaware, Bayside’s homes range from quaint townhouses to lavish villas with several thousand square feet of living space.



But regardless of which type of house homeowners choose, it’s the community spirit that will make them want to stay. And it’s people – not homes – that make a community special. A Bayside spokesperson explains what type of community spirit exists in the beach resort community:



“Bayside is the “front-porch-friendly” type of community, where residents are always ready to welcome a new member to the community. It’s the kind of neighborhood where kayakers can cruise around the bay and raise their paddles to friends, or where a grandparent can peacefully teach his grandchildren how to fish off the pier.”



In order to foster a community spirit, Bayside has a collection of amenities as well as regular community events. Amenities include concert stages, recreational centers, and a common neighborhood pool, for example. There are also miles of walking trails, a golf course, and even a special Bayside marketplace. And after all those activities are over, residents may want to grab a bite to eat at The Cove Bar & Grille, located in the heart of Bayside.



At LiveBayside.com, visitors will find all of the information they need to know about the burgeoning new beach resort community. The website features a calendar of upcoming events, including concerts, picnics, and book club meetings.



Activities and amenities aside, the LiveBayside.com website also lists the types of beach homes available in the community. There are currently seven different home models available at a wide range of budget levels. Some of the Fenwick Island homes are located directly on the water, while others have spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.



LiveBayside.com visitors can also view a list of Delaware beach homes and amenities as well as local attractions, area events, and more. Once ready to inquire further about life at Bayside beach resort, website visitors can click the ‘Contact Us’ button to learn more about home sales and pricing.



About LiveBayside.com

