Livedrive Cloud Storage Offers Safe, Affordable, and Reliable Cloud Storage Solution

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- If you’re looking for a safe, reliable, and affordable cloud storage solution for your home or work computer, there are thousands of different companies vying for your business. After all, backing up your data, music, pictures, and movies is big business. The choices, quite frankly, can be mind-boggling.



Luckily, one company proves itself, time and again, to be the best choice in the field of cloud storage and online backup services: Livedrive. Their official website can be found here: http://www.product-press.com/livedrive.



Not only is Livedrive Cloud Storage the #1 choice for cloud storage in the US and Europe, but it also offers monthly plans (starting at only $3 a month) for home, business, and enterprise solutions. Also, every package they offer includes a free, 14-day trial so you can give Livedrive a test drive, so to speak.



For example, Livedrive Pro Suite offers unlimited online backup and 5,000GB Cloud Storage. With Livedrive, you can access your files anywhere, stream music and movies, and share files with your friends and co-workers. Livedrive provides a free app for iPhone, iPad, and Android device users, too. It’s compatible with both PC and MAC.



5,000 GB—or 5 terrabytes—of extra storage space for your PC, Mac, Tablet, or iPhone is a lot of extra room, but it can be hard to quantify. Comparing it to a standard iPhone, the advantages of having Livedrive become very clear. A song purchased on iTunes or another online music store typically has a file size of 4MB on average. If you ONLY stored music on your iPhone—no apps or other data at all!—your iPhone will hold 4,000 songs. Backed by Livedrive’s 5TB of data space, you could have access to 1,250,000 songs on your iPhone! Movies are another favorite item. A typical standard definition movie (about 90 minutes long) tends to take up 700MB of space. This means a standard iPhone can hold just 22 films if it has no other apps or data stored on it. That number goes down significantly if you want to take advantage of the thousands of useful apps available to iPhone users. With Livedrive Pro Suite cloud storage, you can access 7,142 standard definition films. For pictures, your iPhone will hold around 8,000 jpegs. Livedrive bumps that number up to 2,500,000.



In today’s digital society, data security equals peace of mind. Having all your personal or business data on one computer or device is akin to “putting all your eggs in one basket.” Livedrive offers an affordable, adaptable, and easy-to-use solution to this question.



About product-press.com

product-press.com publishes honest reviews of interesting products with the consumer's budget in mind. We only provide reviews for products we use ourselves, in our own personal lives or businesses. Established in 2012, product-press.com is based in Columbus, Ohio.



Media Contact:

Dave Molnar

reviews@product-press.com

Columbus, Ohio

http://product-press.com