LiveGown Presents Its Online Store with a Wide Range of Beautiful Bridal Gowns and Dresses

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Shopping is one of the popular activities which women love to indulge in. The things which they buy includes the clothes for both their regular and special occasions. While shopping could be expensive, it might just be difficult for every women to step out and devote time in today’s world. To facilitate this growing needs of the customers, the online platform has been filled with a huge number of shopping portals. Every country has its own store for almost all products. Clothes being one of them comes in different range and varieties. However, customers are pretty weary about shopping online as they fear that in the name of cheap prices shops might sell inferior quality products. This is why it is important to shop from a trusted and reliable online seller. One such platform which has been around for some years and presents different collection of dresses for sale is the LiveGown.



The site serves as a virtual showroom selling dresses, bridal gowns, lovely party dresses, etc. The website combines a blend of elegant dresses as well as modern designs. The company manufactures its own dresses at their factory headed by a team of trained professionals. It may be prom dresses online or homecoming dress which you might be searching for, the site features them all. The website has been designed by keeping in mind that the customers find it easy to browse and find their relevant dresses. With different categories and sections it makes it much easier for customers to browse through the kind of dress they are in search for. One of the popular dresses on the website is the summer flower girl dresses which is quite popular among many girls.



In order to make a purchase on the website, the only thing a customer needs to do create an account and login through the login credentials. Once they are logged in they can browse through the entire store and check the individual listings. The preview on the website has been done with special attention as it helps the user have a closer look at the dresses they fancy. Once the shopping is completed the customers can check out and make the payment. The site offers different payment options which a customer may choose as per his/her convenience. After the payments are processed the representatives on the website make the arrangements to deliver the dresses to the customer’s doorsteps. In case of any questions or help required, customers can check the FAQ section on the website or contact the company through the mentioned contact details.



About LiveGown

LiveGown is an online shopping portal which offers a wide collection of women’s dresses. The collection includes wedding, special occasions and party dresses. The company has its own team of designers and manufactures its products from their own factory.



For Media Contact:

Company: livegown

Email Id: manger@livegown.com

Website: http://www.livegown.com/