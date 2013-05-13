LiveLuvCreate Displays a Variety of Photos and Images

El Cajon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Words may not be enough to express feelings in some situations and it is pictures, images and photos that convey emotions in a better way at times. May it be a perfect birthday wish or what one feels for their loved one, images and quotes can express them well. Liveluvcreate helps visitors to design their images, photos and pictures and add quotes to present them to their loved ones.



The pictures and images added to the website can also be followed on Facebook. The website contains sections such as Trending, Newest and Most Popular and the pictures and images are categorized below each of the tabs. An option to create images is featured in the website and this allows visitors to create and design images to be displayed on the website and followed on Facebook.



The pictures created in the site can be made as cover photos in Facebook. Facebook is a place where one can share information among friends and is one of the best platforms to express thoughts in the mind. The website currently features over 230k images which were created by users. Liveluvcreate is one of the popular websites and attracts a lot of traffic. The owner of the website claims “our site now has been gaining 1k users a day and over 6k luvs.”



A fresh look and site rejuvenation is necessary to improve the traffic to website and also to improve its business. The company is trying to grow big from its current position and trying to implement methods that may benefit both the company and its visitors. Quality content fascinates visitors and makes them stay in the pages of the website without navigating and this is the idea behind the website staying keen on improving its content creator mechanism. For more details on the creation of images and pictures, visit their official website www.liveluvcreate.com



About Liveluvcreate

