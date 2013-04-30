Liveluvcreate Helps to Create Amazing Images Online

El Cajon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- A website named Liveluvcreate.com was launched which offers an amazing platform for people to enhance their creativity by adding text and quotes to images and sharing them with people worldwide. Originally, this amazing concept of Liveluvcreate.com was created by Shelly German to allow teenage girls to put across their views via social media sites. Since then this website has managed to accomplish unparalleled growth by attaining more users and its images getting millions of luvs from users worldwide. The website keeps on growing by adding more number of users.



The company owner says, “Liveluvcreate now includes more than 230 k images created by users”. The website offers a social online platform for users to incorporate creative changes by adding texts, colors and quotes for images and sharing it among their friends or family circle online. These can be shared over social media sites like Face book and used as cover pages.



The company owners states that, “Liveluvcreate features easy and user friendly tools to build up photos or pictures add on texts and catchy quotes to gain more positive reception”. Users have the option to produce stylized pictures and quotes at the milieu of catelogue imagery combined with an array of new fonts and text styles accessible online. Personalized and handy usage features put forward by Liveluvcreate has initiated in bringing out the real and varied artistic talents of millions of users in a true form.



Liveluvcreate all together presents an individual space for young users who have the creative talents but are not sure about how to put them across in a striking manner. These young users will able to create images or pictures in a more productive form by using the simple tools featured in this website. Social Media Integration is one of the top rated features which make this site more popular among all young user groups. It is possible for users to share the images, picture or photos in Face book, Tumblr etc. Apart from this, an option to follow or like the work of other content creators, put down comments, redesign images and many more attractive options are included in this site. Currently, Liveluvcreate is gaining 1k users per day along with over 6k luvs too. The site plans to design developed content creator options and tools for users shortly. For more tips on how to add amazing texts to images, visit liveluvcreate.com



About Liveluvcreate.com

Liveluvcreate.com is a website which makes it possible for users to generate wonderful images, pictures or photos overlay, superimposed by quotes or texts and share it online. Users are able to share these images or pictures through social media sites like Facebook and use them as cover pages or images. The website displays more than 230 k images generated by different users worldwide. Liveluvcreate also adds on 1k users per day and over 6k luvs.



Media Contact

1571 norran ave

el cajon, ca 92019

www.liveluvcreate.com