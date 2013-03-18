LiveLuvCreate Passes Members Milestone as Interactivity Reaches New Peak

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Image macros, or images overlaid with text, have become a ubiquitous element of the internet over recent years. Their ability to create humorous contrasts, pithy remarks, insightful parallels and motivational calls to action have been demonstrated as thousands of people generate content that can be instantly shared around the world. LiveLuvCreate is a site that was originally created to allow teenage girls to express themselves via social media but has since grown beyond its original user base as it now claims more than two hundred thousand users, with its images getting over one million ‘luvs’ –similar to Facebook likes or upvotes on Reddit- from among those users.



The site has a simple to user interface that allows people to easily create quotes against a stylised backdrop of catalogue imagery or imagery they upload themselves, offering similar features to Instagram for image styling while at the same time providing a plethora of different fonts and text styles, far more varied than any other image macro generator currently available online. This level of customisation and personalisation allows for true artistic expression among the user base.



Another reason for its popularity as is the level of social media feature integration both within the site and without. The photos can be shared on Facebook or used as display pictures and cover photos, as well as the site offering users the chance to follow the work of other content creators on the site, leave comments on photos and even “recreate” images by redesigning the stylisation elements to put a very different spin on the same material.



A spokesperson for LiveLuvCreate explained, “Our success has been largely due to the fact that we offer what young people crave most, a space where they are free to create and the tools to allow them to do so. Many young people seek a space in which they can express themselves but often don’t know how to do it. By providing a medium, we are allowing them to creatively and constructively let out their energy.”



LiveLuvCreate.com is a site for users to create amazing photos, pictures and images. The site allows users to add quotes or their own original text to photos and make them look amazing in minutes.. For more information, please visit: http://www.liveluvcreate.com/