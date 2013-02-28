LiveOnlineChat.org Gains Reputation for Providing a Fun Online Environment to Chat and Make Friends

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- The Internet’s most powerful effect on society is the way that it has broken down geographic barriers of communication. In the past it would have been expensive or impossible to quickly send messages to the other side of the world. Now it is commonplace and costs no more than sending a message down the street. This means that people have struck up many friendships, and even relationships, on online chat services across the world.



One online chat website that is getting a lot of attention recently is LiveOnlineChat.org, a new chat website which is becoming extremely popular due to the intuitive interface and fast chatting software. It has quickly built up a reputation as an extremely fun place to hang out online.



LiveOnlineChat.org has a multitude of great features, with more being added all the time. Users can fill in a social profile so that other people can find them for a chat, and chat live in one of the site’s three free chatrooms. People can also upload photos of themselves, which can be voted on by other members.



The site has a very active userbase, with dozens of people from all over the world chatting away at different times of the day.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Online chat is one of the internet’s “killer apps.” Being able to instantly communicate with people in other countries is incredible, but also it is fantastic how chat breaks down social barriers that exist in real life. While people might be nervous about approaching strangers for a conversation, no such taboo exists online. Anyone can just join in the fun of any conversation and make new friends, which is probably why online chat environments are so fun. Here at LiveOnlineChat.org, we wanted to create an incredible chat site that people love to come back to again and again. We’ve got many regular members at the moment who are friendly and welcoming to newcomers. We believe we’ve created the most fun and engaging online chat site on the Internet, and best of all it’s absolutely free.”



About LiveOnlineChat.org

LiveOnlineChat.org is a free web based live chat service which links up people from all over the world to chat and have fun online. It has a number of exciting features including social profiles, webcam chat, and more.



For more information please visit http://www.LiveOnlineChat.org