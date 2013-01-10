Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Nexavar, the Only Approved Targeted Therapy for Advanced Disease, Continues to Dominate as Other Late Stage Trials Fail: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Leading business intelligence provider, GBI Research, has released its latest research report, entitled: “Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Nexavar, the Only Approved Targeted Therapy for Advanced Disease, Continues to Dominate as Other Late Stage Trials Fail”. The report provides insights into the liver cancer therapeutics market in the US, the top five European countries (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan, with market forecasts until 2018. It provides in-depth analysis of the major marketed products, as well as insights into the liver cancer therapeutics R&D pipeline. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the unmet needs, drivers and barriers that affect the markets in these countries. Additionally, it discusses the global pipeline for all the liver cancer molecules across various stages of development.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



GBI Research found that the liver cancer therapeutics in the top seven markets (the US, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Japan) was estimated at $374.3m in 2011, having grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2004. Growth was driven by an increase in the patient volume and the Annual Cost of Therapy (ACT) per patient, which increased due to the approval of Nexavar (sorafenib) in the US and Europe. The market is forecast to reach revenues of $644.3m by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2011.



The current competition in the liver cancer market is weak, as Nexavar is the only drug approved for advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) with the exception of Miripla (miriplatin) in Japan. However, there are some molecules in Phase III development as first-line and second-line treatments which promise to influence the competitive landscape in the next two to three years. The anticipated launch of Eli Lilly's ramucirumab (IMC-1121B), a monoclonal antibody in 2014; Celsion Corporation's ThermoDox in 2014; and PrevOnco in 2015 will drive the market forward.



Scope



Annualized market data for the liver cancer therapeutics market from 2004 to 2011 and forecast to 2018

Analysis of the liver cancer therapeutics market in the leading geographies of the world: the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan

Market characterization of the liver cancer therapeutics market including market size, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage patterns

Key drivers and barriers that affect the market

Coverage of pipeline molecules in various Phases of drug development

Competitive benchmarking of leading companies including Bayer and Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma

Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that have taken place between 2008 and October 2012 in liver cancer therapeutics in the top seven markets



Reasons to buy



Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential

Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies by identifying the regions and market segments poised for strong growth

Create a more tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers of the liver cancer therapeutics market

Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas and top-selling products of leading companies

Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships



To know more about this reports, please visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/liver-cancer-therapeutics-market-to-2018-nexavar-the-only-approved-targeted-therapy-for-advanced-disease-continues-to-dominate-as-other-late-stage-trials-fail-report.html



Contact: sales@researchmoz.us for further information.