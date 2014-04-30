Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2012 to 2018 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market was worth USD 6.5 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 10.9 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2012 to 2018. In the overall global market, anti-viral drugs are expected to create its lead position in terms of revenue generation by 2018. Anti-viral drugs will have a share of 32.7% of the global market followed by vaccines at 19.1% in 2018.



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The major drivers of the global liver disease therapeutics market are increasing aging population inducing chronic diseases such as hepatitis and liver cancer, increasing global prevalence of liver disorder, high unmet needs existing in liver cancer and increased vaccination in emerging economies. However side-effects and risks associated with the medication, strict FDA approval norms and other government regulations and availability of alternate treatment procedures may act as the barrier for this market. Strong pipeline drugs and consolidation opportunities in the healthcare industry will pose future growth prospect for this market.



The major players in the liver diseases therapeutics market include Astellas Pharma Inc, Gilead Science Inc, Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer and Roche. In 2011, Astellas was the market leader in the immunosuppressants drugs market for liver diseases followed by Pfizer. In liver disease vaccines market, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited (GSK) represented as the major market player with a share of 45% in 2011. Bristol Myers Squibb had the largest market share in anti-viral drugs market for liver diseases followed by Gilead science in 2011.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand for liver diseases therapeutics in global market. The research provides an in-depth analysis of the product sales, drugs class wise trend analysis and the major player pertaining to this market. High level analysis of the mentioned drug class of global liver diseases therapeutics market is performed and the report provides detailed analysis, comprehensive historical data and statistically tested forecast of the drug classes thus covered. Detailed qualitative information is given for different liver diseases and the application of different drugs as the treatment and therapy option.



The report classifies liver diseases and therapy options as follows:



Alcohol induced liver disease

Autoimmune liver disorder

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Viral/hepatitis liver disorder



The report also studies the liver diseases therapeutics market based on drug class, as follows:



Immunosuppressants

Chemotherapy drugs

Targeted therapy drugs

Vaccines

Anti-viral drugs

Immunoglobulins

Corticosteriods



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