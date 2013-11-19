Livermore Finds New Leading Dental Implants Expert in Dr. Robert Brandes

Livermore, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Dentistry is one of America’s proudest cultural exports, and Americans take pride in having great teeth throughout their lives. Despite procedures early in life providing the best possible start, individuals nevertheless face inevitable tooth wear and decay over the years, as well as other factors like injuries that may damage teeth. In many of these cases, minor or severe, dental implants can often be a solution. Tri-Valley Dental Implant Center is run by Dr. Robert Brandes, a foremost authority on dental implants who is undertaking a reinvention of the process using his leading-edge expertise.



Dr. Brandes has over 30 years of experience as a periodontist, and has always maintained a strong and unbending commitment to continual professional development, staying on course with new trends and integrating them into his practice. He is now bringing this experience and knowledge to the fore at Tri-Valley Dental Implant Center, not only performing dental implant installation procedures for patients directly, but also training other dentists nationwide on dental implant maintenance and how to integrate implant dentistry successfully into their own practices.



For those seeking a dental implant dentist or wondering whether they require such services, information can now be found on the website to help individuals self-check their dental health and, if necessary, make enquiries about a consultation.



A spokesperson for Tri-Valley Dental Implant Center explained, “We are thrilled that Doctor Brandes is able to offer both direct assistance to patients as well as sharing his expertise with other dental professionals so that they may bring oral implantology into their own practices. We’ve received an enormous amount of encouraging feedback from dentists Dr. Brande has trained during past seminars, which has encouraged us to push forward with our plans. New updates are always happening, so it’s always worth checking in on our website to see what new and exciting developments are taking place.”



About Tri-Valley Dental Implant Center

Tri-Valley Dental Implant Center is a periodontal and dental implant practice based in Livermore, California. The practice offers installation, maintenance, and repair procedures for dental implants, as well as a full suite of periodontal services and treatments for periodontal disease. For more information, please visit: http://trivalleydentalimplantcenter.com.