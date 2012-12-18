Liverpool Digital Agency Announce 65% Turnover Growth in 12 Months

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Liverpool based digital agency Yoma have today announced the business’s impressive growth over the past 12 months and their exciting plans for the year ahead.



Based in South Liverpool, Yoma has built up a great reputation in only six short years of trading, working with numerous national and local brands including Soap & Glory, David M Robinson, The Cavern Club, Tessuti Menswear, Wilkinson and Rare London.



2012 has been an impressive year for Yoma. In the past 12 months, the company’s turnover has impressively grown by 65% and there’s no sign of things slowing down in 2013.



In the final quarter of 2012, the team at Yoma have also successfully secured six figure revenue of contracts with new clients including local business TJ Hughes and a start-up function within the ‘MARS Group’.



“After some very competitive pitch processes we are immensely proud to secure new projects wins with one of Liverpool’s most famous retailers and the world renowned MARS Group” said Alex Ormandy, Commercial Director.



He continues; “This truly is the icing on the cake for the hard work and commitment of the whole team over the past 12 months to position Yoma as a leading player in the supply of ecommerce and digital marketing services on a local and national basis.”



With Yoma’s increasing workload and rapidly growing client base, the business has plans to recruit for numerous positions next year, adding to the growing company’s current 30 members of staff and driving the business onwards and upwards in 2013.



About Yoma

Co-founded by Danny McCann and Paul Walsh, the Liverpool based agency was set up with the aim of providing a full service agency experience to clients and this aim still stands today. Whether you are looking for a creative ECommerce design company or a forward-thinking digital agency, we have the right people to make your business go further online.