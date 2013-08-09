Liverpool Solicitors to Take on 2013 Three Peaks Challenge

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Climbing boots are being readied and compasses checked here at Canter Levin & Berg as five of our solicitors prepare to take part in the 2013 Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local charity Listening Ear.



On 14th September this year, Edwina Harkin, Rebecca Finnigan, Ruth Allanson and Joanne Rowe, all Solicitors from our Family Law department, accompanied by Road Accident Solicitor and Partner Ian Fitzpatrick, will embark upon the challenging ascent of the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales. As well as the three climbs, the challenge involves 462 miles of driving between the three countries.



Our team have been training hard and are aiming to finish the challenge, including a combined climb of over 3000 metres, within 24 hours. When asked about the Three Peaks Challenge, Family Solicitor Ruth Allanson said;



“We started planning this event in January this year when September seemed so far away. It is nearly upon us and nerves are starting to show. I don’t underestimate the stress this challenge is going to place upon us, both physically and emotionally.



But I am looking forward to it, particularly as the funds raised are going to such a worthy cause, something which as a children’s solicitor I feel is very important. I will be pleased to reach the summit of Snowdon, which is the last of the mountains in our challenge and see the final stretch through with a celebratory drink at the end.”



Ruth's colleague Joanne Rowe also spoke about her decision to take on the challenge to raise money for Listening Ear, saying that after attending one of the charity's board meetings and hearing the stories of the children it had supported, she was moved to tears.



Raising money for Listening Ear



Whilst racking up the blisters on their three climbs, our solicitors will be raising money for local charity Listening Ear. Founded in 1990 and based in St. Nicholas Church, Halewood, South Liverpool, Listening Ear offers counselling and support for people aged 6 and up both in the Knowsley area and across the North West.



Some of the services offered include an award winning activity-based therapy service for young people aged 11 to 17 and ‘Retain’ – a counselling service for local residents at risk of losing their employment due to work-related mental health issues such as anxiety or stress. In addition to these services, Listening Ear also helps children through difficult experiences such as bereavement and the trauma of local authority intervention in their families and runs a Friendship After Bereavement group to offer support to those who have experienced the loss of a loved one.



After hearing about plans for our trek, Listening Ear’s Merseyside Manager, Richard Brown, said;



“Listening Ear are extremely grateful for the support from the team at Canter Levin and Berg, in terms of the upcoming 3 peaks challenge. As an ambitious counselling and children’s support service, operating in uncertain economic times, this opportunity will hopefully ensure we can continue to deliver and improve our award winning programmes, improving the mental health of the population of Merseyside.”



How to sponsor Canter Levin & Berg's Three Peaks Challenge



If you’d like to make a donation, visit the Canter Levin & Berg fundraising page and remember; if you are a UK resident please make sure that you indicate whether your donation is eligible to have Gift Aid added to it.