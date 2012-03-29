LiveSmart 360 Promises a Way to a Better Life on Your Terms

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2012 -- Sure, network marketing will allow you to make additional income. But so many network marketingopportunities are bogged down by products which are low quality and therefore in low demand. LiveSmart 360 has gone beyond that simple, unsustainable model.



From delicious and nutritious smoothie mixes to high quality, tailored supplements, all of the LiveSmart 360 products are worth buying. Their track record is impeccable; if you want a great line of products to help make you feel great and stay healthy, you go to LiveSmart 360.



LiveSmart 360 allows Members to take an exciting step, promoting a product worth buying. But their philosophy is broader than network marketing. They truly want their Members and anyone associated with their brand to live a better life. They offer a very competitive compensation plan, with achievement levels that reward Members for working hard. They also offer their Car Bonus to high achievers – LiveSmart 360 will pay the car payments for a Member who earns a certain level of success.



The really unique aspect is the Life Changing Bonus. Members are sent a check, along with a camcorder, and given the opportunity to give money to someone else. While this may seem like a strange reward, it really explains the way LiveSmart 360 works. They want you to feel good and be successful. And one of the most rewarding things in life is to be able to give to someone who needs the money more than you. This is no ordinary network marketing business, it is a life changing investment in yourself.



For more information, please visit http://livesmart360news.com