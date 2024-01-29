Livestock Insurance Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by SGI CANADA, Oegema, Nicholson & Associates, Chubb

Worldwide Livestock Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2024, Forecast to 2029 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Livestock Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Trans Canada Insurance Marketing Inc. (Canada), Western Livestock Price Insurance (Canada), AFSC (Canada), Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (Canada), Canadian Farm Insurance Group (Canada), SGI CANADA (Canada), The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (United States), Oegema, Nicholson & Associates (Canada), AXA XL (United States), Chubb (United States), Excalibur Insurance Group (Canada).



The Canadian livestock insurance market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing livestock industry across Canada & the rising swine production along with growth in poultry sector across Canada are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Swine & Poultry Sector Across the Country



Market Drivers

- Growing Livestock Industry Across Canada Propelling Demand for Insurance Covers in the Country

- Growing Swine Production Across Canada Propelling the Demand for Livestock Insurance Covers



Opportunities:

- Rising Government Investments in Beef Sector Across Canada is Expected to Project Huge Opportunities for Cattle Production & Insurance Covers



Challenges:

- Reduced Operations Across Different Industries Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic Reducing the Demand for Livestock Insurance



Highlighted of Global Livestock Insurance Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Market by Key Players: Trans Canada Insurance Marketing Inc. (Canada), Western Livestock Price Insurance (Canada), AFSC (Canada), Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (Canada), Canadian Farm Insurance Group (Canada), SGI CANADA (Canada), The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (United States), Oegema, Nicholson & Associates (Canada), AXA XL (United States), Chubb (United States), Excalibur Insurance Group (Canada),



Market by: by Type (Business Interruption Cover, Livestock Enterprise Cover, Machinery Replacement, Others), Application (Mortality, Loss of Use, Personal Liability Insurance, Riding Equipment, Horse Float Insurance, Personal Accident, Veterinary, Others), End Use (Private, Commercial)



Regional Analysis for Worldwide Livestock Insurance Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments, Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological innovations Value chain and investor analysis.



Key Growths in the Market: This section of the report incorporates the essential enhancements of the marker that contains assertions, coordinated efforts, R&D, new item dispatch, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.



Key Points in the Market: The key features of this Livestock Insurance market report includes production, production rate, revenue, price, cost, market share, capacity, capacity utilization rate, import/export, supply/demand, and gross margin. Key market dynamics plus market segments and sub-segments are covered.



