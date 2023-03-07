NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Livestock Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Livestock Insurance Market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Trans Canada Insurance Marketing Inc. (Canada), Western Livestock Price Insurance (Canada), AFSC (Canada), Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (Canada), Canadian Farm Insurance Group (Canada), SGI CANADA (Canada), The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (United States), Oegema, Nicholson & Associates (Canada), AXA XL (United States), Chubb (United States), Excalibur Insurance Group (Canada).



The Canadian livestock insurance market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing livestock industry across Canada & the rising swine production along with growth in poultry sector across Canada are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Opportunities:

Rising Government Investments in Beef Sector Across Canada is Expected to Project Huge Opportunities for Cattle Production & Insurance Covers



Challenges:

Reduced Operations Across Different Industries Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic Reducing the Demand for Livestock Insurance



Market Trends:

Growing Swine & Poultry Sector Across the Country



Market Drivers:

Growing Swine Production Across Canada Propelling the Demand for Livestock Insurance Covers

Growing Livestock Industry Across Canada Propelling Demand for Insurance Covers in the Country



by Type (Business Interruption Cover, Livestock Enterprise Cover, Machinery Replacement, Others), Application (Mortality, Loss of Use, Personal Liability Insurance, Riding Equipment, Horse Float Insurance, Personal Accident, Veterinary, Others), End Use (Private, Commercial)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



