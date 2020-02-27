Livestock Vaccines Market Forecast 2020-2026 – Merck, Pfizer, Novartis, Boehringer Mannheim, Zoetis and More

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Livestock Vaccines Market Analysis from 2020 To 2026 is latest report on "Global Livestock Vaccines Market", published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Livestock Vaccines Market analyzed by Animal Type (Cattle, Horses, Pigs, others), By Vaccine Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), By Disease Indication (Clostridial Diseases, Reproductive and Infertility Disease, others) By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies, Regional Distribution Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.



Major Livestock Vaccines Market Companies Market Analysis covered in the report include Merck & Co, Pfizer, AgriLabs, Zoetis, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Virbac, Neogen Corporation, ImmuCell Corporation, and other players.



Request Sample Livestock Vaccines Report



Global Livestock Vaccines Market Highlights:



Livestock Vaccines Market is expected to rise at highest growth rate and will reach remarkable market value during forecast period of 2020 to 2026. Market for Livestock Vaccines is boosted by Rising Awareness Regarding Cattle Disease and Rising Demand for Multivalent Vaccines, says Fortune Business Insights. The increasing prevalence of African swine fever (ASF) among cattle is a key factor driving the global livestock vaccines market.



The report includes detailed information on the prevailing trends in the livestock vaccines market. The report aims to offer greater insights into the livestock vaccines market to help companies understand the current market scenario and act consequently to enhance their businesses.



According to the report, the increasing clinical studies for the development of vaccines to cure different types of livestock disease by using new vaccine technologies such as marker vaccine, split –product, isolated protein or peptide and nucleic acid approaches is expected to aid livestock vaccines market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Elanco U.S., Inc., a subsidiary company of Eli Lilly and Company acquired the U.S. canine, feline and rabies animal vaccines portfolio of Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc., one of the major players in animal health.



Regional Analysis:



Geographically the global market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.



North America dominated the livestock vaccines market in 2018 followed by Europe. The livestock vaccines market is expected to expand in North America during the forecast year owing to rising awareness regarding the prevention of animal-to-human transmission of diseases, higher demand for meat, and investment in research and development in animal vaccines. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of livestock diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).



Additionally, the increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, initiatives by government organizations and animal associations to provide access to livestock vaccines is expected to accelerate the growth of the livestock vaccines market in Asia Pacific. The livestock vaccines market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is in the nascent stage; however, it is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.



Livestock Vaccines Market Growth Factors:



The increasing demand for recombinant vaccine, DNA vaccines and multivalent vaccines is expected to aid the growth of the global livestock vaccines market. The outbreak disease around the world is expected to uplift the global livestock vaccines market shares during the forecast period. For instance, the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) disease affected roughly millions of pigs in China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and other south-east Asian countries in 2018, and Mycoplasma bovis infections among cattle in 2018, in New Zealand. Furthermore, the increasing government initiatives to prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases is expected to further augment the growth of the global livestock vaccines market.



Ask For Customization



In addition, the introduction of Fostera Gold PCV MH is expected to boost the global livestock vaccines revenue. For instance, Zoetis introduced Fostera Gold PCV MH, which is the US pork industry's first vaccine to include two genotypes of porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2) — 2a and 2b.



Table Of Content:



Introduction

1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

Continued…



More Health care related news at:



Hemodialysis Equipment Market to Rise at an Impressive 4.5% CAGR | USD 16,321.6 Mn by 2026



About Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



US: +1 424 253 0390



UK: +44 2071 939123



APAC: +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com