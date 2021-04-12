Livigno Ski School Is Offering Beginner Skiing Lessons in Europe

Seniga, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Livigno Ski School is a renowned ski school strategically located at the Dos 18 ski área in Livigno, which is one of the best skiing regions in Italy. For years, the school has been at the forefront of assisting beginners and intermediate skiers to master the art of skiing. Since Livigno Ski School targets skiers from across the world, it is proud to offer multilingual ski lessons by seasoned and certified instructors. All instructors have spent a lot of time in the Livigno ski slopes and understand what it takes to perfect their students' skills while focusing on their safety.



Speaking about the beauty of skiing in Livigno, the company's spokesperson said, "Livigno boasts of being home to Europe's largest snow park that attracts thousands of visitors from across the world every month. This means that you always have lots of options regarding the skiing terrains that you can take on depending on your skill level. We have excellent spots for training a new beginner with more challenging areas for intermediate skiers who want to gain more experience. Finally, we have the most demanding terrains for professional skiers who are up for a challenge."



As one of the top-ranking skiing schools in Europe, Livigno Ski School continues to attract the attention it deserves. This has been made possible with the amazing results that the school has achieved over the years as it has become the training spot for beginners' keen on becoming skilled skiers. Luckily, it is pretty simple to join Livigno Ski School as all that is required is prior booking for the lessons. The school offers different ski packages, and all lessons can easily be booked online.



Talking about their ski packages, the company's spokesperson said, "We have three general categories in our ski packages, and these are kindergarten lessons, group lessons, and individual lessons. The kindergarten lessons are meant for kids from four to ten years and are specially tailored six-day lessons. For kids above the age of ten, they have the choice of opting for either individual lessons or group lessons. We have unique pricing depending on the package that you settle for, and our instructors will always ensure that the lessons suit your needs."



Despite being a highly sought-after ski school, Livigno Ski School prices are among the lowest in Europe. The propelling objective behind this is to make it affordable for all parents to give their kids the opportunity to learn and enjoy their favourite sport. Livigno Ski School also has an express check policy that makes it easy for visitors to the region to have classes as fast as possible. The guaranteed availability of instructors and ready availability of new equipment further make this a breeze.



About Livigno Ski School

Livigno Ski School has been rated as the best skiing resort for beginners in Europe for years, and true to expectations, it lives up to its expectations. The certified ski school has a ski package for anyone who wants to learn this enjoyable sport.



Contact Details



Livigno Ski School

SKI LIFT AREA DOS 18, VIA SAROCH 634

Telephone Number: +39 3474172543

Email: francolivignoski@gmail.com

Website: http://livignoskischool.com/