Living After 40 Launched to Help Women over Forty Live Their Fullest Years Yet

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Forty is still considered a major milestone, but it no longer the ‘over the hill’ age we once took it to be. The rise of equality between the sexes and the emergence of women’s greater sexual fulfillment, from cougars to so-called MILFs, means that women are living fuller, more vibrant lives for longer than ever before. This means more women over forty are looking for ways to make the most of these years. Living After 40 is a new online magazine launched to celebrate this, and helps women take major life changes in stride with the benefit of advice, guidance and lifestyle tips drawn from experts across the world.



Living After 40 features dedicated sections on nutritious diets, supplements, essentials, lifestyle, shopping and accessories. The editorials include everything from popular myths about women’s health to secrets of online shopping to miracle oils for keeping joints fresh and how to burn fat at astonishing rates with a healthy diet for women over 40.



The site describes the experience and lifestyle of women over 40 and does not shy away from the hardships they face, while at the same time defying those hardships in favor of making the most out life, helping people find advice and proactive inspiration.



A spokesperson for Living After 40 explained, “Living After 40 is about recognizing the challenges without buying into the drama. It’s about women leading fulfilling and exciting lives while overcoming what women face in these years- drastic changes in hormone balance and metabolism, in bone density and energy levels. We help people deal with these changes but we also help them get the benefits of this extraordinary time in their lives, when they are free of the many burdens society and biology has placed on them so they can go out and truly enjoy the world for themselves without self-consciousness.”



About Living After 40

Living After 40 is a new website for women over 40, which aims to help them realize that life, like fine wine, improves with age. The site recommends products, services and secret tips for looking and feeling great, with new content added weekly in lifestyle, diet and other popular categories. For more information please visit: http://livingafter40.com/